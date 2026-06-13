KeyUnity KK08 is a minimalist tool that discreetly integrates an EDC blade into its slim and lightweight titanium frame. It’s not any ordinary blade, but one hand-forged from 7Cr17Mov stainless steel, which offers excellent corrosion resistance, durability, and edge retention. It’s great for cutting, slicing, and delicate work, making it a reliable partner in everyday indoor and outdoor tasks.

The precision-sharpened blade pivots out via a thumb slot deployment. It provides a wiggle-free performance thanks to a built-in frame lock. The thumb slot provides added grip support along with the carabiner as a handle. The blade features a smooth top but is razor-sharp, making short work of opening packages, cutting ropes, or slicing fruits. It’s a versatile pocket tool that helps set up camp during camping, or in DIY projects, fishing, or hiking.

The blade in KeyUnity KK08 spans 1.69″ long and is slim at 0.08″ thick. When not in use, it slides neatly into the carabiner’s frame for discreet carry. The whole carabiner frame itself is compact and lightweight, measuring just 2.56” long with the blade folded, and 4.25” with the blade deployed. It weighs just 26 grams and is only 0.2” thick, so it doesn’t add bulk and heft in your pocket.

It’s barely noticeable until you use it. Additionally, its carabiner design makes it easily accessible. You can clip it to belt loops, backpack straps, or hang it from a keychain for quick access. Moreover, the carabiner employs a unique opening method that doesn’t require a spring. Instead, it features a zigzag-machined pattern that allows the arm to spring and bend. KeyUnity KK08 is available in plain titanium and anodized space grey finish.

Images courtesy of KeyUnity