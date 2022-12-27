Back in the day, RVs were just decked out with the essentials to make your outdoor excursions more bearable. Sure, there are some creature comforts on board for those who prefer to sleep cozily away from the wildlife and elements. These days, we have motorhomes with amenities to rival the poshest hotels and resorts. Just like the Arto.

This extravagant recreational vehicle is from Niesmann+Bischoff. The German manufacturer has been in the business since 1955. The Arto, meanwhile, is probably their most luxurious creation to date. Every unit they wheel out of the factory starts off as a Fiat Ducato with an AL-KO low-frame chassis.

Depending on how much space you need inside, this RV range is available in various sizes. According to the product page, the shortest is 25.55 feet while the longest is 28.74 feet. It will ride on four or six wheels accordingly. With that out of the way, the next step is customization.

Starting with the exterior, the color accents available are Carbon, Green Elox, Miami Blue, Champagne Matt, and Lava Orange. Niesmann+Bischoff notes that they can configure the Arto with a driver’s cab door. However, they recommend the standard setup to improve insulation.

Next up is the interior. Since you’ll be spending most of your time within the Arto, picking out the furniture and materials is essential. The team will cater to your whims to come up with a layout that includes a large bathroom, kitchen, living room, and bedroom.

For an even longer off-grid stay, Niesmann+Bischoff recommends the Lithium Energy Package. This combines solar modules, lithium batteries, and a combi charger. This allows the Arto’s electronics to remain fully functional for up to nine days straight.

Images courtesy of Niesmann+Bischoff