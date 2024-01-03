If you want to kick off 2024 with a new luxury watercraft, then Monaco-based Wally might have something to offer. Not long ago, its parent company — Ferretti S.p.A — held a private event to showcase what their subsidiaries have in development. One of the yachts unveiled was the wallywhy100 — the third addition to the wallywhy series.

Those in attendance were served a curated menu of delectable dishes prepared by famed Italian chef patron of Osteria Francescana Massimo Bottura. Apart from the three-Michelin-star dining experience, guests were likewise serenaded by Sir Elton John.

The lavish gathering eventually led to the debut of ships like the wallywhy100. Spanning 66 feet long, it is the smallest in the wallywhy lineup, but its size does not equate to lackluster performance and features.

With a sleek and sporty profile matching its larger siblings, owners can look forward to superior seaworthiness and thrilling performance. Starting with the main deck, a covered cockpit also comes with a dining area and saloon.

The shipyard positions the helm slightly forward which in turn delivers a larger aft section. There you’ll find fold-out terraces, a hydraulic platform for tenders and water toys, and a hydraulic ladder to access the waters.

Meanwhile, the lower deck layout allocates a full-beam owner’s suite, a twin starboard guest room, and a VIP stateroom. All accommodations come with en suite bathrooms. Propulsion is provided by twin D13 Volvo IPS engines to maintain a cruising speed of 24 knots.

With a skilled pilot at the helm, they can push the wallywhy100 a little north of 27 knots. Wally first teased the yacht at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Given the exclusivity of its recent reveal, those interested in seeing it in person can do so at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival and Venice Boat Show

Images courtesy of Wally