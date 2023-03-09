Are any of you booked for a trip to France anytime soon? Perhaps some of you are already there. Anyway, those who are due to drop by Reims sometime next year might want to check out a cool piece of architecture. Dubbed the Nicolas Ruinart Pavilion, it will quickly become an attraction after its completion in 2024.

The blueprint is by Sou Fujimoto Architects. According to the press details, it will function as a visitor center for Ruinart. Aptly named after the man behind the world’s oldest established champagne house, it continues to produce sparkling wine since its founding in 1729.

It will span approximately 15,070 square feet with a construction that mostly uses natural materials. The Japanese architect envisions a modern plan that contrasts with the historic buildings in the Butte Saint-Nicaise park. Limestone from a local quarry and wood are the primary materials here.

Meanwhile, the façade features full-height glazing. All the glass panels follow the remarkable curve of the roof, while a gradient treatment creates a surreal visual element. The team also considers eco-friendly approaches such as rainwater collection, organic insulation, and a green roof, among others.

Upon entry, the interiors of the Nicolas Ruinart Pavilion illuminate with sufficient lighting from natural and artificial sources. The volumes convey openness as guests move about with hardly anything impeding their path. A champagne bar and store are likewise available for a complete experience.

“This luminous, light and transparent building is designed to welcome visitors as if in a jewel box. It embodies Maison Ruinart, as both the heir to ancient history – represented by the white limestone of the building’s framework – and an innovative vision, like the slender, uplifted shape of the roof,” states Fujimoto about the Nicolas Ruinart Pavilion.

Images courtesy of Sou Fujimoto