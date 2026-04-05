It’s frustrating when you have to spend hours setting up camp after you’ve just spent hours hiking or trekking. All you want is to just sit or lie down to rest. This isn’t possible though, when you still have loads to do just to pitch your tent. Fortunately, Gazelle’s All-Season T4 Overland EXP Tent solves this problem in minutes thanks to its hassle-free setup.

Its durable and burly build sets up fast with its integrated pull-to-pitch hub frame to provide all-season protection. It features a sturdy fiberglass frame that pops into place without the need for assembly. The frame provides a rock-solid structure that can withstand the wind, rain, and snow.

The roof and both sides of the tent features an X-frame segment that meets at a central hub. A simple pull on the loop on the outside of the hub swiftly sets the frame in place. Then you guy-line the hub loops and stake them down along with the floor corners for increased wind resistance and overall rigidity.

Moreover, Gazelle’s All-Season T4 Overland EXP Tent is reinforced with Foundation Feet at each corner for added rigidity. It features a tub-style floor made from 300D Oxford polyester rated 5000mm waterproof to block out ground moisture and keep you and your items dry.

Designed with comfort and function in mind, Gazelle’s All-Season T4 Overland EXP Tent offers two closable vents for use with heaters or AC units, a dedicated power cord port, and ample interior storage integrated with gear pockets. Its 78″ interior height offers standing room, while a generous 94″ x 94″ footprint provides a comfortable sleeping space.

Images courtesy of Gazelle