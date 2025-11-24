Modern flagship smartphones have practically replaced traditional digital cameras. In fact, even professional photographers are delivering remarkable results with their handsets. Nonetheless, we believe the market for classic imaging products is not about to go obsolete anytime soon. For instance, Fujifilm and Hiroshi Fujiwara are launching the GFX100RF FRAGMENT EDITION.

This is just one of many collaborations that bear the stamp of a Japanese fashion icon. Recognized as the “godfather of streetwear,” he regularly partners with a variety of global brands. Hence, the variety of products with his signature spin is steadily growing. The latest addition to this ever-expanding portfolio is an instant collector’s item.

From a design standpoint, the GFX100RF FRAGMENT EDITION exudes an elegant minimalist motif. It features varying textures, such as polished and matte finishes on specific components. From what we can tell, the approach takes into account the ergonomics and functionality of the camera. Thus, it retains the familiar feel of the standard version.

According to the manufacturer, the build uses aluminum, which then undergoes an anodization process. The captivating luster of the top and bottom plates contrasts with the textured material of the grip. Given the murdered-out colorway of the camera, it’s easy to miss the debossed double lightning bolt emblem at the lower corner.

Another, but this time engraved and painted white along with branding, appear at the top plate close to the hotshoe. The GFX100RF FRAGMENT EDITION ships with accessories that also flaunt co-branding elements. We also admire the ornate knurling on the lens and control dials. On startup, the digital display shows the FRGMNT logo and double lightning bolt emblem.

Images courtesy of Fujifilm