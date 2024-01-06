Who knew that Porsche was destined to have a hit on their hands when they unleashed the Taycan. Their poster boy for electrification did not take long to penetrate the market. Moreover, it even managed to take a sizeable chunk out of Tesla’s share of EV sales. If that’s not enough, the latest trim of the zero-emission sports car overtook the Model S Plaid’s Nürburgring record.

Whenever a carmaker develops a high-performance platform, consumers want to know just how powerful and capable their machine is. A public demonstration can only do so much but set a fast lap time in one of the world’s most challenging race tracks and people are bound to notice.

Nürburgring is legendary for a lot of reasons as it pushes drivers and their rides to the absolute limit. There are 154 corners and dynamic elevation changes to keep anyone on their toes. As a spectator, races held here are intense and can often leave you gasping for air during crucial moments.

Behind the wheel for Porsche’s most recent attempt was veteran development driver Lars Kern. Reports pointed out that his time was 26 seconds better than the numbers he posted in 2022 aboard a Taycan Turbo S Sport. Details were not disclosed about the specifications and upgrades of the new variant.

“Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport. Lars’ lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars,” shared Porsche’s Kevin Giek “And the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time.”

Images courtesy of Porsche