Apple may have been once considered an innovator in the tech industry. Over the years, however, it has been lagging in various market segments. These days, it seems the only products that remain on top of its competitors are its TWS earbuds and smartwatch. On the other hand, rivals such as Lenovo continue to explore fantastic ideas like with its Yoga AIO 7.

The Chinese multinational technology group just unveiled a new collection of computing platforms under its Yoga banner. We have the Slim 9i, Slim 7i Pro X, Slim 7 Pro X, Slim 7i Carbon, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, and the AIO 7. Notwithstanding the latter, the rest are a mix of 2-in-1 and regular clamshell notebooks for productivity, entertainment, and more.

All-in-one PCs are great for people and businesses who prefer a streamlined design. Ever since the introduction of the Yoga series, devices in the lineup boast either a mechanical or functional flexibility unlike the rest of Lenovo’s regular catalog.

What the Yoga AIO 7 delivers is a 27-inch 4K IPS panel with an extremely slim bezel that can rotate 90 degrees. Furthermore, the manufacturer states it is 95% DCI-P3 color accurate, which is what most content creators and digital artists want. You can even adjust the display’s height and tilt for ergonomic usage.

Lenovo packs all its hardware into a sleek stand which likewise touts two 5W JBL speakers behind a fabric cover. Buyers can choose to configure their Yoga AIO 7 accordingly. However, the range-topping specs include an AMD Ryzen 6800H processer, 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB PCIe SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 6600M with 8 GB of GDDR6 on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture.

Images courtesy of Lenovo