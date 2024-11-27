in 2011, Anker started as a company that supplies aftermarket tech accessories. These included chargers, cables, power banks, and other related items for smartphones and tablets. After more than a decade of success, it caters to even more segments. One of the newer additions to its portfolio is AnkerMake which provides 3D printers like the M5C.

These types of machines allow professional and casual users to turn their digital works into tactile objects. As with any innovative platform, 3D printers were so ridiculously expensive a few years ago. Thanks to the popularity of the technology and the entry of more manufacturers, brands like AnkerMake can provide consumers with cost-effective alternatives.

Given Anker’s reputation for quality, performance, and features, the M5C will likely deliver beyond expectations. Once amateurs are familiar with basic 3D-printing nuances, they can move on to more advanced models. For durability, we have a full aluminum alloy structure that measures 466 mm x 374 mm x 480 mm and weighs 21.16 lbs.

Compared to the pricier M5 by AnkerMake, the M5C ships without, camera video streaming, time-lapse videos, AI recognition, and the 4.3″ touch screen. Instead, it comes with a customizable one-click button for a bit of versatility. For consistent prints, the bed supports 7 x 7 auto leveling. Its maximum printing speed is around 500 mm per second.

For compatibility with various types of printing materials, the all-metal hotend can reach temperatures of 300°C. The M5C also boasts a 0.1 mm precision across all compatible nozzle types. Take control via the AnkerMake app on smartphones and AnkerMake Slicer for Windows or iOS computers. With so many free STL files online and more regularly uploaded, make sure you have an adequate stock of filaments.

