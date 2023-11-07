New Balance is all about providing comfort and style when it comes to your active lifestyle. Its collection of performance wear offers easy transition from gym to quick jaunts outside the city just like the New Balance Tech Fleece Hybrid Jacket. This is great performance wear that keeps you warm throughout out the day when the temperature drops sans the unnecessary bulk and heft that come with a thick puffer jacket.

This is a moisture-wicking lightweight jacket with a soft polyknit fabric made from a combination of 66% cotton and 34% polyester. It is the ideal transitional layer that merges hoodie-like comfort and the performance of a puffer jacket.

Plus, NB Dry technology keeps moisture at bay to facilitate workouts and make you feel fresh. Being a performance wear, the New Balance Tech Fleece Hybrid Jacket comes in an athletic fit designed to grid the chest, waist, and hip. It’s perfect for active movement with a setting that is not too tight and also not too loose so you can move freely in comfort.

A full front zip closure makes for easy layering over sweaters or sweatshirts. Meanwhile, additional quilted filling, long sleeves, and a hood add warmth and protection from the cold.

The New Balance Tech Fleece Hybrid Jacket also offers a couple of handwarmer storage pockets. It’s a versatile jacket that comes in an elegant combination of style and practicality. Moreover, this outdoor gear meets New Balance’s green leaf standard of sustainability. It uses 50% or more materials that are environmentally sourced.

