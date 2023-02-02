This year, New Balance Tokyo Design Studio drops the fifth iteration of the 574 in a silhouette similar to the New Balance 2040. First debuted in 2018, the TDS 574 returns in an all-gray colorway. New Balance’s TDS’ 574 “Grey” also arrives with a few modern upgrades for a timeless silhouette.

The design, which is a cross between a sneaker and an oxford, comes predominantly in gray. From the engineered suede and diamond-shaped mesh base to the premium nubuck overlays. Even the lace system comes in a gray colorway. Only splashes of red at the forefoot and up the heel counter break the tonal colorway on the exterior.

Meanwhile, bold navy features on the tongue while complementary accents run towards the Vibram ridged shark tooth midsole underfoot. The New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 “Grey” also comes with silver metallic hits on the heel tab.

But while its predecessor came with the brand’s signature “N” logo, New Balance’s TDS 574 “Grey” is devoid of it on the sidewalls and even on the tongue. It also does not have the ENCAP sole unit. This way, giving this pair a sleek and seamless silhouette so it can easily pass off as a dress shoe. It would look modern and stylish paired with a suit.

Other features of the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 “Grey” include a New Balance ENCAP heel counter and black shark sole wrapped with Vibram technology for optimum comfort and cushion and great energy return.

The New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 “Grey” arrives on Feb. 3 exclusively in Japan and in limited quantities with a price tag of US$200.

Images courtesy of New Balance Tokyo Design Studio