Do you need a new pair of kicks ideal for the current season? If so, there are a bunch of new releases for 2023 that would make fine additions to your wardrobe. New Balance debuts a new colorway for its waterproof Rainer called “Turtledove.” It should soon hit the streets on the feet of those who prefer classy yet understated sneakers.

When fickle weather strikes, snow and rain can make it very unpleasant for folks who aren’t equipped with appropriate gear. Despite the comfort some materials offer, it won’t matter when moisture comes into play. Unless humidity is a non-factor wherever you’re at right now, water-repellent technology is a must-have this season.

Thankfully, none of these will be an issue when you have the Rainers on. New Balance has been revamping older silhouettes and the Turtledove version of the 1982 trail shoe is its most recent offering. As long as tonal hues are suitable for your personal tastes, then these bad boys are stylish options for your urban or outdoor adventures.

To ensure optimal breathability without compromising its ingress protection, the label opts for GORE-TEX lining the canvas base upper. Its construction relies on the waterproof fabric membrane to keep your feet dry of comfortable. New Balance, then endows the Rainer with smooth leather panels, likewise in Turtledove with matching stitching.

Metal boot eyelets hold the round laces which are in a lighter shade of cream than the rest of the shoes. Debossed New Balance badges are visible on the lateral sides and on the tongue labels of the Rainer. To round out its rugged attributes, we have Vibram outsoles for superior grip and traction on any surface.

Images courtesy of New Balance