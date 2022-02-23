It is common knowledge that professional athletes are paid crazy sums of money for their skills. Thus, some love to flaunt their wealth in a variety of ways. It could be lavish mansions, exotic cars, yachts, jewelry, and more. Of course, there are those who choose to keep things subtle yet pack enough impact. Just like the New Balance KAWHI II New Money.

Since the Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard/small forward remains on the sidelines, for now, New Balance got someone else to showcase it for them. Rapper and latest brand ambassador Jack Harlow did the honors. What makes the KAWHI II New Money so striking is the flashy aspect of its presentation.

Drawing cues from the first version, the follow-up still carries the iconic colorway of its predecessors. You have the combination of tones one usually finds on a $100 USD bill. For the KAWHI II New Money, there’s green, gray, blue, and gold. Translucent sections of the upper, midsole, and outsole lend a stylish diffused element to the presentation.

New Balance states that the printed upper uses its new FitWeave Lite textile. It boasts an adaptive fit and support for overall comfort and performance. As with the previous outing, the tongue features a “100” print while the heel molds are decked in gold. These pair of kicks even feature money-fold crinkles on the midsoles.

Making its debut during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, the KAWHI II New Money is really driving the point home with its design. Unfortunately, the shoes’ namesake was unable to take it to court due to his ongoing recovery from surgery. In the 2021 Western Conference semifinals, Kawhi Leonard suffered a partial tear of the ACL on his right knee.

