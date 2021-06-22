Even before cycling surged in popularity amid these trying times, running was the exercise of choice among fitness fanatics. It still seems to be that way as we continue to spot awesome gear for such an activity. New Balance presents its latest model — the FuelCell RC Elite V2 — designed to boost your performance. The manufacturer equips it with the latest technology to help you get a leg up on the competition.

The pair ships in only one color, but not to worry because it looks ready to race. New Balance calls it white with neo flame and the crimson accents live up to the name. Running shoes normally sport brighter chromatic combinations to help keep the wearer visible for road safety.

Still, it would have been better to have more colorways available for the FuelCell RC Elite V2. Anyway, the running shoes are lightweight yet durable with a breathable knit upper. You have the New Balance branding on the medial section just below the eyestays. The color of the text transitions from black to red.

Next is the Flying NB graphics on the forefoot and extends to the lateral side. FuelCell foam midsole helps absorb each impact as you run and returns the energy to propel you forward. This is possible with the help of the full-length carbon fiber plate.

We like how this component is actually visible from the outsole thanks to the midfoot cutout. “The FuelCell RC Elite v2 is designed to give you a competitive edge on race day,” says New Balance. With these on your feet, comfort, energy return, and style are what it brings to the table.

Images courtesy of New Balance