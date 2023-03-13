Conquer the road less traveled with New Balance’s Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid. This pair of trail shoes are specially designed for uneven terrains and rough roads. They are for those “who take going off the beaten path literally.”

These shoes boast stabilized construction featuring a Vibram Megagrip lugged outsole to provide a superior grip so you can walk or run in confidence no matter the terrain. Then there’s the Fresh Foam X midsole, the brand’s most cushioned Fresh Foam experience for incredible comfort. It provides optimum cushioning for longer hikes.

New Balance’s Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid protects your toes from accidental bumps. The Toe Protect technology helps protect the feet from rocks, trail debris, and roots. Other notable details include an 8 mm heel drop and an outdoor-ready synthetic upper featuring a soft mid-height collar for a comfortable fit and added protection.

These do not look like your typical trail shoes with their very rugged silhouette. They are for use in the wild but they are also understated enough to wear on trips to the mall, for travel, or in any other casual setting.

Most importantly, New Balance’s Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid is sustainable. It meets the green leaf standard, in which the upper comprises 50% or more recycled content. Then at least one midsole/outsole material contains a minimum of 3% bio-based or 5% recycled content. This design is available in other colorways including Jade with pixel green, Black with timberwolf, and Cream.

Images courtesy of New Balance