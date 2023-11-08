If you need a fresh pair of sneakers to go with the seasonal wardrobe change, New Balance suggests the 9060 for its sporty appeal and outstanding comfort ideal for daily use in urban settings and perhaps some light exercises on some occasions. When in doubt, always trust the classics and this silhouette touts a blend of futuristic and contemporary elements.

You need to know that these kicks may look like they’re up for rigorous workouts but take note that New Balance designed the shoes primarily for casual wear. So, if what it brings to the table is not up to par with what you have in mind, it’s better to consider other models in the lineup or check what the competition has to offer. However, its features sound just about right, so take your pick from the three colorways listed.

Among the three, the closest to a tonal look would be the Castlerock with NB Navy and Silver Metallic or the White with NB Navy and Sea Salt. For a distinct contrast in hues, your best bet would be the Eclipse with NB Navy and Black. On the other hand, if cost is not a factor, grab one of each so you can switch between the trio to match your outfit for the day.

The 9060 presents an upper that’s primarily constructed out of mesh fabric with overlays of leather and pigskin suede to enhance its overall textural aesthetics. A bold “N” logo is prominently on display at the lateral side of each shoe as well as on the vamp panel. It uses a traditional lace closure system with leather and mesh tongue to snugly secure your feet.

Tongue tags with the “NB 9060” are “inspired by original 991 lace jewel” and a subtle reminder that you made the right choice. Meanwhile, the ABZORB and SBS dual-density midsole provides top-notch cushioning with every step. New Balance borrows the diamond pattern on the outsole from the 860 and finally adds a translucent CR device at the heel.

