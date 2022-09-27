Playing around with personal watercraft design can sometimes lead to something unique. While not all ventures end up a success, it seems Neocean might have an interesting machine on its hands. This is the Overboat F – an unconventional water toy for those who want a ride unlike any other. it mashes elements from three different platforms into a one-of-a-kind hybrid.

The easiest way to describe it is a combination of a PWC, hydrofoil, and a catamaran. It will be available in two sizes and will run on a green propulsion system. Buyers who are after an eco-friendly alternative to their regular recreational vessels might want to check this out.

From what we can gather, Neocean has a cool concept in its hands. When not in use, the Overboat F looks like a PWC with pontoons on each side. However, instead of a handlebar, you get a steering yoke. The twin hulls are crafted out of a polyester/fiberglass composite.

The OBV 100F is the single-seater version and measures 11 feet. It’s packing a 5.7 kWh battery for powering the 4.5 kW/50V electric motor. Next, is the OVB 150F – the two-seater trim. It’s slightly longer at approximately 12 feet and comes with a bigger 10 kWh battery. Propulsion comes from a 10 kW/50V electric motor.

Both models of the Overboat F feature cutting-edge hydrofoils with automatic stabilization technology. The maximum speed is 20 knots with a cruising speed of 15 knots for the OVB 150F, while the OVB 100F can manage a top speed of 15 knots and cruise along at 12 knots. Neocean says the battery is enough for 2 hours of eco-friendly fun on the water.

Images courtesy of Neocean