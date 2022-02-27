If you prefer functionality over form when it comes to your everyday streetwear, then you might fancy The Neighborhood Tactical Smock Hooded Jacket. It boasts lots of pockets to keep your gear in check during commutes in the urban jungle.

Photographers, reporters, students, and even those who find it cumbersome to sometimes bring a bag to store on-the-go essentials will definitely benefit from this stylish wear. It ticks off the functionality category with the assortment of flap pockets found on the front and the back. There are two snap breast pockets, a couple more big ones on both lower sides that also serve to warm your hands, and a large removable zipped pocket placed smack on the center of the chest. Then on the back, you get one large envelope-style storage.

The Neighborhood Tactical Smock Hooded Jacket features one unique design. It took liberties in upgrading the traditional smock shirt and turned it “military-style” with the addition of the handy pockets. Thus, its “tactical” name. Still, it boasts trendy aesthetics that border between hip and punk, and even slightly Bohemian, if you will.

For this particular outerwear from Neighborhood, you have a composition of pure cotton lining and a blend of 53% cotton and 47% nylon for the outer to make it breathable and comfortable to wear. It has the brand’s signature logo patch to the front and ideal designs to keep you warm. These include long sleeves and a drawstring hood to keep your neck warm. The Neighborhood Tactical Smock Hooded Jacket would look good paired with a shirt as it would make great outerwear.

