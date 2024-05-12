Wireless charging technology was already a staple feature among flagship Android smartphones for years before Apple finally joined in on the fun with the iPhone 8. All succeeding models supported it as well, but everything changed for the better when the iPhone 12 series came out. While you wait for a new version of the MagSafe Battery Pack, the (Re)Classic Power Bank is a stylish alternative.

Although the older MagSafe Battery Packs are still technically compatible with the iPhone 15 series, they rely on Apple’s proprietary Lighting connector. In contrast, the latest iOS handsets are now equipped with a standard USB-C port, which is why Native Union offers a slim and versatile wireless charging add-on.

The (Re)Classic Power Bank measures 4.02″ x 2.76″ x 0.34″ (HxWxD) and weighs about 0.27 lbs. This makes it 0.11 inches thinner than Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. You’re also getting three colorway options: Black, Kraft, and Slate Green. Its form factor also aesthetically matches your iPhone.

Native Union equips this portable power platform with a 5,000 mAh battery, enough to fully recharge an iPhone 15 Pro. Technical specifications detail a maximum output of 15W for non-Apple devices compatible with the Qi wireless standard. It can recharge via a USB-C to USB-C cable (provided), for up to 20W Power Delivery.

Strong magnets arranged according to Apple’s MagSafe requirements allow the (Re)Classic Power Bank to snap on securely in place. The product page confirms it works with MagSafe cases as well. Native Union is committed to sustainability as the enclosure is crafted from premium plant-based leather called “Yatay” and recycled materials.

Images courtesy of Native Union