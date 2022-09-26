As we draw closer to NASA’s next lunar missions, there’s a craze over merchandise or commemorative items related to the moon. There’s also no shortage of cool timekeeping instruments that pay homage to Earth’s only natural satellite. If you’re like Elon Musk and believe that Mars is the next frontier for humanity, then the RED3.721 should be on your wrists.

This is a collaboration between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Interstellar. Although we’re still decades away from manned travel to the red planet, you can own a piece of it with the RED3.721 watch. Buyers have the option to fill a dedicated window at 3 o’clock with genuine dust from a Martian meteorite.

The piece of space rock was first discovered in 2021 in northwest Africa. Supplying the material is MSG meteorites. Units with the dust samples will ship with a certificate to attest to their authenticity. Those who just prefer the aesthetics of the timepiece can choose to leave it empty but with an engraving of NASA’s “meatball” logo instead.

Interstellar offers the RED3.721 watch in 316L stainless steel and titanium. While both timepieces share the same dimensions at 43 mm x 12.6 mm, the movements vary. The former is running on a Miyota 8215 self-winding caliber with a 42-hour power reserve, while the latter is packing a Sellita SW200-1 caliber with a 41-hour power reserve.

Options abound as you can opt for an engraved case back or a sapphire glass to show off the components inside. As for the RED3.721’s dial, it features 3D patterns and features of the Martian surface. You’ll also notice that the window at 3 o’clock holds the coordinates of the Jezero crater.

Images courtesy of NASA/Interstellar