Over the years, Porsche cultivated a distinct recognition when it comes to performance, luxury, and aesthetics. In fact, gearheads already have an image of what a vehicle from the German marque usually looks like. However, the 928 is a silhouette that can be jarring for those who see it for the first time. Nevertheless, it is the donor for Nardone Automotive’s first project.

This build is one of the many stunning machines that made their debut at the Milan Design Week. In fact, we just recently showcased one from Radikal Chopper called the Magnifica – a hand-built custom one-off BMW R 18. What the French outfit opts to work with, however, is what many consider an odd yet unique entry in Porsche’s legendary lineup.

Nardone Automotive is taking a Porsche 928 and turning it into a bespoke grand tourer. The team introduces modern upgrades such as carbon fiber bodywork. Almost everything is now in the lightweight composite material. They’re also slipping on a set of 18-inch rims with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires.

Beneath the hood lies a classic naturally aspirated V8 tuned to output around 400 bhp courtesy of a modern ECU. Nardone Automotive pairs it with a six-speed gearbox with a limited-slip differential conversion. The 928 boasts a front and rear axle redesign and an active-controlled electronic suspension.

The electric power steering even touts variable action depending on your speed. Nardone Automotive likewise revamps the interior with Alcantara and Foglizzo leather upholstery. A Porsche Classic Management System steps in for its infotainment functions alongside a premium Hi-Fi system. Interested buyers can expect deliveries of their 928 sometime in 2024.

Images courtesy of Nardone Automotive