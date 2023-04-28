What brand comes to mind when shopping for Japanese watches? We’re certain Seiko, Orient, CITIZEN, and Casio are on the list. However, if you are exploring other notable names in the Land of the Rising Sun, Naoya Hida is releasing a duo of classy vintage-inspired timekeeping instruments. These are the Type 4A and Type 4A-1.

According to our earlier description, these timepieces are minimalist masterpieces that look dapper with any outfit. Moreover, these are great for users who prefer smaller case sizes over chunkier models. As you can guess by the name, this is the manufacturer’s fourth generation outing and they’re sticking with a tried and tested formula.

Both the Type 4A and Type 4A-1 are crafted out of 904L stainless steel and measure 36 mm x 11 mm. Sometimes it’s nice to take a step back from watches with an overwhelming number of complications. Naoya Hida knows it and crafts tributes to simpler functions paired with top-notch materials and craftsmanship.

Thus, many are caught by surprise when they learn each variant costs $23,000. The Type 4A and Type 4A-1 sport a combination of polished and brushed finishes. The fixed bezels frame a German silver dial or a German Silver in dark gray DLC dial. Instead of applied or painted indices, the Arabic numeral hour markers and minute track details are engraved.

Ticking within the watches is a Valjoux 7750-based Caliber 2030CS. The 21-jewel manual movement boasts a 45-hour power reserve and vibrates at 28,800 beats per hour. Buyers can get the Type 4A and Type 4A-1 with a blue or brown leather strap. Naoya Hida also uses its new D-buckle closure system.

Images courtesy of Naoya Hida