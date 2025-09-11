Adapting to a minimalist kitchen setup means cutting down on the number of cooking appliances. Instead of buying several single-purpose machines, why not invest on a multi-cooker. One that grills, steams, bakes, and even makes soup, just like the Nanlong Multifunctional Cooker designed by Vuk Dragović.

Advancement in technology has paved the way for the integration of various cooking solutions in a single appliance. This is a single countertop machine that handles most of your cooking needs like the above-mentioned processes.

The Nanlong Multifunctional Cooker features a user-friendly interface complemented by a clean and modern silhouette in a compact footprint. A few taps give access to the different cooking modes and the temperature and timer settings. It features a modular design with swappable accessories that cater to various cooking methods.

It has snap-in grill racks for grilling meats, vegetables, fish, and more and steaming baskets to preserve nutrients in dumplings, seafoods, and more. Moreover, baking trays transform this machine into a mini oven ideal for cookies, pastries, casseroles, and breads.

Then the dedicated hotpot insert brings The Nanlong Multifunctional Cooker to the dining table for a communal dining experience over a boiling pot of broth. Its versatile functionality coupled with modern aesthetics reflect Nanlong’s commitment to thoughtful engineering and everyday utility. This cooker offers a straightforward and cost-effective solution for those looking to reduce clutter of their kitchen paraphernalia.

It’s designed for longevity with easy-to-swap stainless steel inserts and a high-temperature-resistant plastic build. Unfortunately, this is a concept for now but it would be great to bring this to production and into modern homes.

Images courtesy of Vuk Dragović/Behance