The Midea Flexify Air Fryer Oven is for the minimalist and compact kitchen but delivers full family meals. It combines several cooking methods in a compact build that takes up minimal space on the countertop.

Forget buying a separate air fryer, a toaster, or oven that would just end up tucked away in cupboards or piled up on your kitchen counter. This appliance replaces the entire lineup with its intuitive 10-in-1 design. It handles air frying, broiling, roasting, baking, toasting, dehydrating, warming, pizza, reheating, and slow cooking. It also has one-touch pre-set menus for fries, vegetables, potato, shrimp, and tacos.

The Midea Flexify Air Fryer Oven delivers delicious uniform meals every time. It heats up food quickly and evenly. It cooks 25% faster than traditional air fryer ovens and uses 90% less oil using 360-degree air cyclone technology. Its top convection fan and surrounding six heating tubes allow for quick heating and eliminates preheating when air frying.

Moreover, it offers precise temperature and time control to cater to various meal preparations. It has a wide temperature range from 100° to 450°F with 5-degree increments. It also offers one-minute increments for cooking time adjustments.

The Midea Flexify Air Fryer Oven measures just 15.9″D x 16.9″W x 13.7″H. Yet, it boasts a generous 26.4 QT capacity that can fit a 12-inch pizza, up to six slices of toast, or 14 chicken wings. It makes a standout addition to the kitchen with its sleek and stylish aesthetic. It has large LED digital displays and instead of the usual single drop-down door, it has anti-scald double French doors for wide visuals on the cooking process and easy load in and loud out of food.

Images courtesy of Midea