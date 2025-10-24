As the mercury starts to drop even lower this season, those who can afford to travel internationally should plan ahead now. A great region to escape to this winter is Southeast Asia. The countries there offer plenty of sunshine, but showers and typhoons are also part of the package. Nonetheless, if the destination is Vietnam, book your stay at the InterContinental Ha Long Bay Resort.

Provided guests have already visited the top tourist attractions, an extended vacation in a luxe sanctuary like this is just what the doctor ordered. Take the time to just relax, try out the various services, and maybe indulge in a bit of pampering. By the time this swanky escapade ends, you arrive home rejuvenated and ready for life’s challenges.

As one of several top-tier establishments under the IHG Hotels & Resorts, expect world-class amenities and hospitality at the InterContinental Ha Long Bay Resort. According to the British hospitality operator, there are around 275 rooms available for booking.

These range from 174 guest rooms/suites, 60 residences, and 41 villas. We recommend the latter two for the most immersive experience. No need to head out elsewhere, as the sprawling spaces there feature a lot to do. There is a spa, pools, beach access, restaurants, bars, and a fitness center, among others.

Those who are eager for a slice of Vietnamese culture are in for a treat. Suggested spots to go to include Sung Sot Cave, Bao Hai Linh Thong Pagoda, Fighting Cocks Islet, Bai Tho Mountain, and Ha Long Bay, of course. Lastly, don’t miss out on gourmet delights at any of the InterContinental Ha Long Bay Resort’s signature restaurants.

Images courtesy of InterContinental Ha Long Bay Resort/IHG Hotels & Resorts