This Huckberry exclusive Naglev Vulcano shoe gets you from the tracks to rugged terrains in seconds. It boasts the appearance of performance footwear but with the ruggedness of a hiking boot.

This versatile shoe is guaranteed to last you for many uses, for many hikes and treks, and many laps around the court. This is premium “outdoor multisport footwear” that features the combined support of a hiking boot with the agility of a trail runner. It uses a single piece of Kevlar wrapped around all of the structural elements, including the lining and the lugs.

Naglev used Fuso technology to seamlessly wrap the one-piece Kevlar on the upper and lining. The result is high-quality footwear that provides ultimate protective and adaptive support for your feet. You get a dynamically customized shoe for a precise and secure fit.

Moreover, the Naglev Vulcano uses Kevlar and comes with integrated speed cable laces for on-the-fly adjustment on the fit. It also has an interior eco-made Lycra liner that wicks away moisture to keep your feet comfortable and dry. Meanwhile, a soft and supportive dual-density EVA midsole and ORTHOLITE Impressions 5mm (Bio-oil based) footbed molds to your foot over time for a custom fit.

Meanwhile, MICHELIN natural rubber adorns the durable outsole. It has a rugged lug pattern for maximum traction and grip in any terrain or condition. The Huckberry exclusive Naglev Vulcano shoe comes in an attractive black colorway. It is completely water-resistant thanks to its Kevlar upper and Lycra lining.

Images courtesy of Huckberry