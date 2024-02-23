Italian footwear brand Natural Glocal Evolution, “Naglev” for short, has introduced a cutting-edge, trail running shoe outfitted with its signature Kevlar construction called Naglev Veloce. Aptly named as such, because in Italian “Veloce” stands for “fast” and this pair will certainly have you racking up the miles in comfort.

These shoes feature uppers cut from a single piece of seamless Kevlar fabric that wraps the upper and high rebound EVA midsole, providing 360° Kevlar coverage and protection. It acts as a shield that fortifies the vulnerable areas usually found in ordinary trail running gear, thus offering unmatched endurance and resilience.

Kevlar is known being resistant to cut and abrasions and is tearproof while being lightweight. Meanwhile, the compressed Eva midsole stores and rapidly releases energy with each step for great energy return. The Naglev Veloce is also crafted for dynamic force distribution.

The Kevlar is reinforced with a force-distributing organic exoskeleton that’s intricately designed and stitched in a topographical pattern using cutting-edge technology. This exoskeleton forms a flexible cage through precise stitching to efficiently distribute force with precision during movement.

Outside of these technical features, these running shoes also provides comfort through the use of natural materials. These materials are lightweight but offers great performance properties no matter the terrain. There’s the integrated elastic knitted scree collar with slip-on lacing for effortless entry and exit while providing a snug, and customized fit that molds to the contours of the feet for comfort and precision.

The Naglev Veloce also comes with an eco-sustainable Ortholite Impressions foam footbed for cushioning, and an eco-sustainable fabric lining for breathability. This trail shoe also uses recycled and replaceable natural rubber outsoles with strategically placed weight-reducing perforations to make it extremely lightweight, and it has a wide last around the medial and lateral plantar areas for natural foot expansion with each step.

