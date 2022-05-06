Are you looking for a new pair of kicks for your outdoor excursions? Summer is almost here and many folks already have plans to hit the trails for hiking or camping. NAGLEV presents the UNICO – a stylish yet heavy-duty footwear adaptable to any activity you have in mind. It could be a walk in the city or a challenging climb, you’ll look good all the way.

To give the UNICO its signature toughness but remain fashionable, NAGLEV endows each pair with a Kevlar upper. This material is known for its exceptional tensile strength and resistance to temperature fluctuations. The pattern of its weave adds a minimalist motif with sections reinforced with TPU.

The black thermoplastic polyurethane gives the upper textural contrast and additional protection to the sections it covers. The UNICO’s one-piece construction of the Kevlar and TPU makes it even more durable and water-resistant. Then there are the integrated cable speed laces for the perfect fit.

For comfort, it features an inner mesh of wool for a sock-like support. The product page points out that it is separate from the Kevlar upper to aid in moisture elimination. Instead of a regular tongue, the UNICO features a pull tab with the NAGLEV emblem. On the opposite side is a heel pull tab that mimics the design of the former.

Meanwhile, the footbed is a combination of tanned leather and coconut fiber with the branding stamped on the heel. Next is the midsole which uses dual-density EVA foam. This is then followed by a natural rubber outsole with pronounced lugs for optimal grip. The silhouette of the UNICO is that of a trail running shoe but its capabilities are that of a hiking boot.

Images courtesy of NAGLEV