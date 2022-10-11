Some of the toughest footwear for any challenging trek comes from NAGLEV. A few have already been featured on our pages such as the Vulcano, Unico, and Unico Combat. Adventure-seeking individuals have nothing but rave reviews for these products. As such, in partnership with Huckberry, they’re offering an exclusive release – the Unico Combat Desert boot.

As with any special collaboration, you can only grab this striking Desert Coyote Brown colorway from Huckberry’s website. What you can expect from these shoes is the almost indestructible construction that goes into each pair. Since the great outdoors can throw a lot of obstacles in your way, it’s essential to gear up with something up to the challenge.

The Unico Combat Desert boot ensures complete protection for your feet. Therefore, NAGLEV crafts the upper from Kevlar with padded leather reinforcements. The derby and its glued gusseted tongue are designed for feet with a high instep. Moreover, the manufacturer says it also helps prevent the ingress of debris from your surroundings.

According to the product description it “is able to combine the support of a traditional hiking boot with the agility of a trail running shoe.” Within the durable outer shell are a sock-like sleeve and an OrthoLite Impression footbed. NAGLEV notes the latter uses recycled material and natural fiber. Net eyelets on the medial side of the Unico Combat Desert Boot aid in breathability.

For additional cushioning, we have a dual-density EVA foam midsole. Ensuring outstanding grip and traction with every step is a natural rubber outsole. Chunky lugs form a pattern that delivers exceptional performance in “any conditions and terrain.” NAGLEV also claims Unico Combat Desert users can eventually replace parts that wear out.

Images courtesy of NAGLEV