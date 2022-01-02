Step into a living setting that merges nature with modern ambiance inside the Mutis Hotel. Envisioned by 279 concept studio in Indonesia, the construction utilizes geometric shapes, and natural materials to make one feel at home with nature. Minimalist in design, yet maximalist in function.

The designers conceptualized the hotel in a way that can give people the opportunity to feel like a part of nature through location, natural materials, colors, art objects, and interaction of plants. They wanted to make some areas of the monumental. As such, organic items were incorporated into the construction and furnishings. These include plants, trees, concrete, and the use of earthy tones for both interior and exterior.

Meanwhile, artistic plaster, polished concrete on the floor, and custom metal and wood panels on the walls comprise the interior of the Mutis Hotel. Even the en-suite bathroom, separated by a glass partition, opens to the sky above with ferns, rocks, stones, and trees adding a more natural setting.

Then the furniture pieces come in a mixture of concrete, metal, and wood in grey, brown, or other dark undertones. Ambient light comes from the combination of track lights, pendants, and cove lights scattered around the bedroom and living spaces. But the cherry on the top comes from the amazing sight of the surrounding mountains.

The Mutis Hotel even has a pool that overlooks the expansive natural view. Then there’s an outdoor bar made with old wooden Japanese facade. The room, on the other hand, is a combination of Asian and minimalist direction with expressive textures and custom details.

Images courtesy of 279 Concept Studio