The MutiFlex is the ultimate outdoor or survival gear as it not only serves as a compact flashlight. It also packs other useful functions including a power bank, knife, and more in its wear-resistant aluminum alloy shell.

This EDC measures 8.7″ long and 2″ wide and features an innovative folding design that magnetically secures the other tools. As a flashlight, it offers three adjustable light settings with 1000 lumens of max brightness at a max beam distance of 300 meters, followed by 672 lumens, and 17.5 lumens.

The MutiFlex features an adjustable focal length that seamlessly switches between floodlight and spotlight to cater to both long-distance, close-range, high-intensity, and wide-area illumination. It uses ultra-bright Philips LED chips that project beams at a 90-degree angle and offers continuous illumination for up to four hours on a single charge.

Depending on the lighting need, it can hang on walls or tents via a hook or attach to metal surfaces magnetically for hands-free use. Aside from illumination, this gear also offer 13 other tools made from 420 stainless steel. These include a plastic bottle cutter to easily reuse plastic bottles into ropes and a rechargeable windproof arc lighter that offers approximately 1200 uses on a single charge.

The MutiFlex runs on a rechargeable 3500mAh 18650 lithium-ion battery that doubles as a power bank using its built-in 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports. The ports have power indicator lights and a power bank switch protected with an IP66-rated waterproof silicone cover. Other utility tools include a window breaker, wire cutter pliers, an adjustable wrench, a can and bottle opener, a hex and flat screwdriver, a saw blade, a folding knife, and a bit holder.

Images courtesy of MutiFlex