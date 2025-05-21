There are plenty of big names in attendance at the 2025 Overland Expo West. The trade show is where like-minded folks get to enjoy all things related to their favorite recreation. As such, it’s also the best time and place to showcase the latest add-ons, prototypes, and concepts. Of course, Mammoth Overland is working on something cool, which it’s calling the SKL.

Sources tell us it’s pronounced as “skull,” and that should easily boost its appeal. If the recent piece we did on the company’s ELE adventure trailer hyped you up, then this new SKU might as well. Firstly, it’s important to note that the SKL is a sleek yet heavy-duty solution in a smaller package.

Mammoth Overland’s camper trailers are already compact enough, but not everyone wants to give up precious garage space. Unless it’s fine to park it outside without any issues, it’s better to consider alternatives. The upcoming platform may not match the creature comforts of a standard motorhome, but it’s on a segment of its own.

Leveraging the team’s experience in aerospace, the SKL boasts an all-aluminum construction “riveted together in monocoque style.” For all-season compatibility, the metal shell manages to incorporate R5-grade insulation. Inside, you’ll find a custom-size mattress that’s large enough to sleep up to two adults.

Porthole windows light up the interior by day, while LED modules illuminate it by night. There’s also an electric fan for ventilation. Power comes from two solid-state Renogy 104 Ah lithium-ion batteries. Perhaps Mammoth Overland will offer solar panel add-ons down the line. During travel, the SKL’s roof rack can hold other essentials.

Images courtesy of Mammoth Overland