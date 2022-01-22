For the stylish folks out there whose 2022 travel itinerary will take them to Morocco, perhaps you can find time to drop by Marrakech. This former imperial city boasts beautiful mosques, gardens, and palaces. Moreover, it is where you’ll find the Musée Yves Saint Laurent. You can both marvel at the exhibits inside and the architecture as well.

It opened in 2017 and was designed by built by Studio KO a prominent design studio with offices in Paris and Marrakech. Also, it’s a wonderful tribute to the late Yves Saint Laurent, who called the Moroccan city his second home. It was a commission by Madison Cox, the spouse of the late Pierre Bergé — a co-founder of the fashion brand.

The Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech spans an area of a little over 41,500 square feet. Its construction uses concrete, terracotta, earth-colored terrazzo, and Moroccan stone fragments. Hence, this gives the building its distinct color which blends with its surroundings.

According to the contractors, the bricks are Moroccan earth. Meanwhile, the floors use a combination of local marble and stones. As you can see, they are really matching it with the distinct elements you can find in Marrakech. The colors and materials of the Musée Yves Saint Laurent exude a welcoming warmth to those who visit.

To preserve the condition of the textiles on exhibit, the air conditioning system features a state-of-the-art temperature and humidity control. It keeps the items in flawless archival condition. You’ll find an auditorium with outstanding acoustics built with the help of Theatre Projects. As such, this makes the Musée Yves Saint Laurent a must-not-miss attraction in Marrakech.

