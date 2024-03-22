The Everlast boxing trunks that Muhammad Ali wore during his fight against Joe Frazier III on October 1, 1975, known as “Thrilla in Manila,” is heading to auction. The item is expected to fetch a minimum of $4,000,000 and maximum of $6,000,000 when it goes under the gavel over on March 27.

Everlast crafted the trunks specifically for the boxing legend with the “Made expressly for Muhammad Ali” marked on the center label. It is crafted from white satin with a black side trim and a black waistband. Likewise, the trunks feature inscriptions by Ali’s assistant trainer and corner man, Drew “Bundini” Brown,” on both the right and left legs. The right leg inscription reads “Ali-Frazier Fight/Trilla in Manila” and the left leg reads “Pres. F. Marcos/Manila, Philippines/Oct. 1, 1975”.

“Thrilla in Manila” was considered one of the greatest heavyweight matches of all time and the trunks Ali wore still retains the stains from the gruelling 14-round fight. These same stains were used to authenticate the shorts via Photomatching by MeiGray, Resolution Photomatching, and Sports Investors Authentication.

Meanwhile, Ali’s signature also appears in black Sharpie on the lower left leg. James Spence Authentication authenticated the signature and included a letter of certification to the auctioned item.

Ali’s “Thrilla in Manila” Everlast fight-worn boxing trunks come from the estate of Drew “Bundini” Brown. It has been passed down from one buyer to another since April 17, 1988, when it was sold to a private collector through Surtain Co. Auctioneers. It again went to auction on September 16, 2002 through Sotheby’s and sold to another private collector. It again went under the gavel through Robert Edward Auctions on March 12, 2012 and lastly, through Heritage Auctions on August 2, 2012. It’s current owner is unknown but Sotheby’s will once again preside over its auction.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s