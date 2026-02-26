TOTEM DE LUZ by Kutarq Studio serves more than illumination. It also doubles as a sculptural artistic display. Its curious design invites tactile interaction, which creates dramatic light changes.

This is a kinetic lamp designed and privately commissioned for Porfirio Estebaranz. Its design explores the relationship between light, movement, and spatial perception. It features mechanical components that enable adjustments of the illumination through tactile interaction.

TOTEM DE LUZ features a combined materials. These include stainless steel panels, nautical tensioners, pulleys, and counterweights, combined with an onyx diffuser and a glass sphere reflector. These elements form a visible mechanical system inside the structure that allows the light source to shift.

Moreover, a double-pulley mechanism alters the direction of the light, allowing it to move up and down, as well as change its mood. In its upright position, the light aims toward the onyx diffuser in the middle, which softens and disperses the beam upward for ambient lighting.The light creates a warm and cozy atmosphere in any space.

Meanwhile, when lowered, the beam targets an oval opening on the side of the structure. This angle generates a more concentrated light ideal for focus, reading, or other task-oriented purpose.

This manual brightness adjustment is the core highlight of TOTEM DE LUZ. Its exposed mechanism and material composition offer an interactive connection between object, user, and the surrounding environment. It serves as a lighting system that incorporates motion, reflection, and diffusion through a single vertical element. The design transforms how we use light through purposeful and meaningful interactions.

Images courtesy of Iñaki Domingo