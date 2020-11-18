Men’s Gear is always on a mission to bring you some of the coolest stuff out there. As such, we always make it a point to feature all types of products that would likely appeal to the average guy. Nevertheless, just like any regular individual, we tend to gravitate toward certain aesthetics and elements that are personified by the items that regularly populate our pages. One such brand that made such an impact on us is MTM. The first-ever model that we showcased was the Sherman 3-GER from its Elite lineup and we never looked back ever since.

While it’s easy for guys to just brush off fashion as an afterthought it is also essential for us at least a have a sense of style. One way to do that is through the accessories we choose to wear. It could be bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, glasses, or timepieces. In fact, even the most basic outfit can look stylish with the right wristwatch. MTM’s catalog boasts a wide selection of models that would call out to even the most discerning user.

Their Smart Gear collection is great for the modern user who prefers cutting-edge connectivity with classic elements. Then there’s the Hypertec series which ships with functionalities that would cater to the needs of both the casual user and combatants alike. Next, is their Special Ops roster which includes several options for various military applications. Finally, the Elite range is for folks who desire a rugged yet upscale chronograph.

The MTM Signature

Some of you might be wondering why the brand’s wares flaunt a distinct presentation. Actually, most would call it a tactical vibe, which implies that it is built to withstand even the most extreme situations. Well, there’s actually a reason behind it which all starts with its founder Joe Casis. MTM was founded in 1992 by the former Special Forces Airman with a specific goal in mind.

After recognizing a void in the market for tough watches that those in service can wear on and off the field. The challenge was to design and build a timepiece that delivers outstanding reliability and offers a distinct style that people will immediately associate with the watchmaker. Each one bears the dagger emblem proudly on the dial or on the case back

MTM’s most notable models that earned praises and recognition from critics are the Falcon and the RAD. The former stood out for being the first to pack the brightest proprietary LED illumination system. Meanwhile, the later – as the name already hints at – packs a radiation detector (Geiger counter). These capabilities are beyond fancy gimmicks and were intentionally engineered for their respective purposes.

The company is based in Los Angeles, California, which Casis recognizes as a major source of amazing talent that will help push MTM forward. Moreover, he wanted all operations — from design to production – to be in the United States. This allows him to oversee operations that maintain the superior quality and striking craftsmanship of their products. Thus, those who want a premium, durable, and awesome American-made timepiece can check out our guide.

Our MTM Watch Lineup

1 Oconus Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star The Oconus is the latest model to join MTM’s Elite collection. It immediately comes off as an elegant timepiece one can proudly wear with a nice outfit. On the other hand, when the situation calls for it, the watch is ready for whatever the operator needs. This can be seen on the visual elements to remind users of its remarkable durability. Finally, the watch is paired with a premium leather strap that adds to its classy silhouette. Specs Case Size (mm): 42, 44

Case Material: Titanium

Finish: Brushed Silver (Satin), Black DLC (Satin)

Bezel Type: Fixed

Crown: Not Specified

Dial: Brass, Carbon Fiber

Crystal: Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement: Automatic - Miyota 9100 Day/Date/Power Reserve

Weight (Ounces): 3

Band: Leather

Collection: Elite Check Price 2 Status Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star MTM understands that despite the popularity of smart wearables, some folks prefer to hold on to traditional aspects of timekeeping. Thus, the Status is a great way for owners to showcase a combination of analog and digital in one platform. Don’t let the three-hand movement fool you because it also touts an OLED display and smartphone connectivity. Specs Case Size (mm): 45

Case Material: Titanium

Finish: Brushed Silver (Satin), Sandblasted Grey (Matte), Black DLC (Satin)

Bezel Type: Fixed

Crown: Screw Down

Dial: Carbon Fiber/Brass

Crystal: Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement: MTM Proprietary Calibre Swiss Analog

Weight (Ounces): 5.5

Band: Titanium

Collection: Smart Gear Check Price 3 Hypertec H-61 Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star MTM’s lineup of wristwatches mostly carries top-shelf price points. This is true given the skill and quality that goes into each item. On the other hand, the watchmaker gives us the Hypertec H-61 and other models in its series for a specific reason. One does not necessarily need to spend too much for a solidly built wristwatch that offers more value than others in the same category and price range. Specs Case Size (mm): 42

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Finish: Brushed Silver (Satin), Black DLC (Satin), Sandblasted Grey (Matte)

Bezel Type: Rotating - Outer(Uni-Directional)/Inner(Bi-Directional)

Crown: Screw Down

Dial: Brass

Crystal: Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement: Quartz - Swiss Ronda 50

Weight (Ounces): 7

Band: Stainless Steel

Collection: Hypertec Check Price 4 Warrior Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star What’s not to love here when you have a watch that can be subjected to all manner of abuse and still come out ticking? That’s exactly what the Warrior embodies as it mixes titanium, carbon fiber, and tritium to forge a timepiece that will withstand anything you throw at it. Specs Case Size (mm): 45

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel, Titanium

Finish: Brushed Silver (Satin), Black DLC (Satin)

Bezel Type: Rotating (Uni-Directional)

Crown: Screw Down

Dial: Carbon Fiber (NASA Type)

Crystal: Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement: Quartz - Swiss Ronda 715Li

Weight (Ounces): 8.2 (Stainless Steel), 5.5 (Titanium)

Band: 316L Stainless Steel, Titanium

Collection: Special Ops Check Price 5 Sherman 3-GER Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Call us biased, but this is the first-ever MTM watch that made us fall in love with the brand. Just look at it, the precision engineering that went into its case, dial, and band all exude a cohesive vibe. Moreover, with a name like Sherman 3-GER, you know that this bad boy is ready for action anytime and anywhere. This is the watchmaker’s range-topping offering from its Elite collection. Specs Case Size (mm): 46

Case Material: Titanium

Finish: Brushed Silver (Satin), Black DLC (Satin), Gold-Plated (Satin), Sandblasted Grey (Matte)

Bezel Type: Raised Spring-Loaded Option (Double Action)

Crown: Screw Down

Dial: Brass

Crystal: Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement: Automatic - Chronograph ETA 7750 COSC Day/Date

Weight (Ounces): 7.4

Band: Titanium, Ballistic Velcro, Nylon Nato, Silicone Rubber

Collection: Elite Check Price 6 Vulture Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star MTM is known for taking unique approaches when building their watches. The Vulture stands out from the rest of the Special Ops collection thanks to the 12 UV lights integrated into the lightweight yet robust titanium case. According to the watchmaker, it can be used to scan for counterfeit currency and even blood in a crime scene. This is a prime example of the tactical nature of its products. Specs Case Size (mm): 47

Case Material: Titanium

Finish: Brushed Silver (Satin), Black DLC (Satin), Sandblasted Grey (Matte)

Bezel Type: Rotating (Uni-Directional)

Crown: Screw Down

Dial: Brass, Carbon Fiber

Crystal: Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement: MTM Proprietary With Analog Swiss Ronda 509

Weight (Ounces): 4

Band: Titanium

Collection: Special Ops Check Price 7 RAD Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star The RAD, as hinted by the name, is perhaps the most extraordinary Special Ops watch in the lineup. It’s not often that you stumble upon a timepiece that houses a Geiger counter within its case. This allows users to discretely monitor radiation levels in addition to accumulated exposure over time. As such, the versatility and tactical applications it brings to the table are exactly what MTM set out to do. Specs Case Size (mm): 46

Case Material: Titanium

Finish: Brushed Silver (Satin), Black DLC (Satin), Sandblasted Grey (Matte)

Bezel Type: Rotating (Uni-Directional)

Crown: Screw Down

Dial: Brass

Crystal: Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement: MTM Proprietary With Analog Swiss Ronda 763E

Weight (Ounces): 5

Band: Titanium

Collection: Special Ops Check Price 8 US-744X Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This is another entry for MTM’s Elite collection. It draws inspiration from the US Navy’s Virginia-class attack submarine. The US-744X is a diver’s watch that boasts a fashionable look that makes it stand out. Whether you’re in the office or out for a dive, its stylish silhouette will likely draw admiration from those who happen to catch a glimpse of its beautiful design. Specs Case Size (mm) 45

Case Material Titanium

Finish Brushed Silver (Satin), Black DLC (Satin)

Bezel Type Rotating (Uni-Directional)

Crown Screw-Down

Dial Brass

Crystal Sapphire (Anti-reflective with UV protective coating)

Movement Automatic - Grand Automatic Caliber 6R20 Day/Date/Power Reserve

Weight (Ounces) 5.5

Band Titanium, Ballistic Velcro, Silicone Rubber

Collection Elite Check Price

About MTM

We are Vanguards, carving our own path in the world, confident in who we are, conducting ourselves with the utmost integrity. Just as is demanded from every member of the military, we demand and deliver unparalleled precision and reliability. Working alongside those who demand the best, we have woven that mindset into the DNA of our brand and are committed to the pursuit of creating instruments that deliver the pinnacle in performance.

We realize that every mission requirement is different; demanding difference tasks each time. Our watches reflect that, from our unparalleled dive technology. MTM is the watch of choice to the military, first responders, law enforcement agencies, hunting, fishing, hiking, or just a trend or style advocates around the globe. Our watches are rugged, durable and battle-tested. We inspire heroes, We don’t just tell time – we measure the quality of time. We honor the brave ones. The ones that risk themselves for others, making it their mission to leave this world a better place; those who measure accomplishments not by what they receive, but by what they give back. Time is short, and the courageous give it. We have been designing, assembling and manufacturing watches in the U.S. for over 28 years, and will continue the tradition building our dream here in America for generations to come.

We are true to our mission. We are truly an American Brand who design, engineer, develop and assemble the watches in downtown Los Angeles.

Conclusion

MTM certainly does not disappoint when it comes to the looks department. All of their timepieces, from each collection, have been crafted with exceptional quality and unparalleled durability. Meanwhile, the customization options available for almost every model ultimately makes each one that ships out to their owners a bespoke item. Furthermore, the fact that they ship their watches inside a heavy-duty safety case adds to the tactical signature of the brand. Overall, this is one watchmaker that should be on everyone’s radar.