MTI packed its famous AcePick titanium toothpick with improved precision and enhanced durability with the AcePick Pro. The upgraded version features a new quick- release locking mechanism and made everything good about the OG better.

The new locking mechanism ensures the tool stays firnly locked during carry. It has a safety mechanism that prevents accidental opening. But it also makes attaching and releasing smoother than ever for quick on-the-go access.

Moreover, the AcePick Pro features a redesigned bolt with an enlarged button for a reliable and more comfortable press and smoother action every time. Then the added grip texture offers a steadier and more controlled hold even when used with gloved hands or in wet or slippery conditions.

MTI also added a replaceable titanium toothpick head to make it hygienic and easy to maintain. The tip feels safer to use with its smooth and rounded polished edge. Then, instead of the semi-sharp edge in the original version, the upgraded version has a new 30° carving blade, which is much sharper, easier to clean, and more efficient for daily cutting or slicing. The replaceable blade offers clean, precise cuts without sticking even when used with tape or packaging glue.

For added durability and performance, MTI included a ceramic glass breaking bead discreetly integrated into the tip. It offers great functionality during emergencies or survival situations. The AcePick Pro retained the lightweight yet strong Grade 5 titanium alloy shell of the original for excellent corrosion and wear resistance. It offers pendant or keychain carry at merely 3.39″ long and weighs just 0.44 oz.

Images courtesy of MTI