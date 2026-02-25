SPINNX elevates the humble pen design with fun and addictive features tailored for idle hands. Snap it, spin it, or roll it. Its modular body equipped with strong magnets make it more than a writing tool, but also a fidget toy.

Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium for the perfect balance of weight and strength, this tool delivers a satisfying sensation with every spin and snap. It comprises of three reconfigurable modules that deliver a crisp magnetic click with every attachment.

Developed by WEIWIN, SPINNX offers several tactile interactions, from the precision spring-loaded ball in the middle to the rotatable dice at the top. Press the metal ball to hear a crisp, satisfying click. Snap the pen open and close for an irresistibly engaging fidget experience.

This pen writes and delights. Even the writing module at the bottom deploys with a twist instead of a click. The writing tip deploys either by twisting the top or the bottom module. The pen offers an ultra-smooth, consistent writing experience with up to 6X longer lifespan than a standard refill.

SPINNX offers over 50 ways to to spin and fidget. Flip the middle module with the ball on top for ball-based fidgeting: press or spin the ball for stress relief. The top dice module can also be exchanged with a spiral module for a visually entertaining spiral spinning pattern. Moreover, the Maglev pen stand exclusively engineered for SPINNX provides a resting spot for the pen, where it glides, swings, and settles back in the center with precision.

Images courtesy of WEIWIN