Some tools live in your bag, while others are meant to be shown off. The Edrin multi-functional carabiner knife from Mr. Gadget is one prime example of the latter. Its carabiner-first design ensures it stays visible and easily accessible. It clips to your belt, waistband, bag strap, and other everyday carry, ready to handle whatever tasks comes its way.

It boasts a shell crafted from lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and remarkably strong Grade 5 titanium. The body features carbon fiber inlays for added grip, durability, rigidity, and aesthetic appeal. These combined materials create a tool that offers both lightweight strength and build that will last for many years.

More than a carabiner, the Edrin packs useful every day utility tools, including a secure D2 steel folding knife that offers lasting sharpness and reliable cutting edge. The blade’s dual-handed opening ensures safety and control. It makes short work of cutting leather, wire, and plastic, puncturing cans, opening boxes, and more.

Moreover, this EDC features a 4mm magnetic bit storage and socket for on-the-go quick adjustments. It also has a bottle opener that doubles as a strong nail puller. Then the tiny but mighty ceramic glass breaker helps during critical moments, easily breaking car windows during emergency situations.

For visibility in the dark or low light conditions, Edrin included six tiny tritium tubes into the knife. This carabiner knife is available in black and sandblasted finish. It is remarkably light and compact at just 1.54 oz and 3.29″ long, respectively. It is also thin at just over half an inch thick, making it a great and stylish addition to arsenal of everyday carry tools.

Images courtesy of Mr. Gadget