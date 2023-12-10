MPOWERD’s Luci Solar Site Lights offers a versatile solution for you camp light needs. It easily switches from ground to overhead illumination using six rechargeable mini lanterns with convenient dual-directional on/off swivel.

This is a multi-purpose light that bridges the gap between the brand’s Solar String Lights and Portable Solar Lanterns. These are “stringless string lights” that can brighten up to 1,000 square feet of space and are built for adventures in the outdoors or for backyard illumination.

MPOWERD’s Luci Solar Site Lights are shatter and weatherproof and the light nodes are IPX4, which can withstand splashes of water or light right but not submersible in water. These lights can brighten any space from park side picnics, the garden, and more and offers three light modes: low, medium, and high.

This outdoor lighting gear runs on a rechargeable 2,600 mAh battery which recharges either through its magnetic case and via a built-in USB-C charger. The case also offers solar charging through a built-in high efficiency solar panel. Meanwhile, color indications determine the battery level and a single charge can last up to 20 hours under low mode, 12 hours under medium, and up to six hours for high mode.

Adding to the versatility of MPOWERD’s Luci Solar Site Lights are the included ABS stakes. There are six stakes which the lights easily snap onto and they come in a three-sided design for extra holding power and has notches for securing guylines. This way you can have ground illumination or use the stakes to form an illuminated tent peg.

