Italy has perfected the art of men’s style and grooming over generations of craftsmanship (along with food, cars, and wine). Only recently, however, have their native favorite brands for shaving, skin and body care, and fragrance been available to men in the US. Mozzafiato is a luxury e-commerce retail platform that brings together the best Italian grooming and beauty brands in one easily-shoppable place. Its tightly curated collection includes cult brands like Marvis, Antica Barbieria Colla, Tuttotondo, Acqua dell’Elba, and Lorenzo Villoresi.

The site is full of stories about the brands, their heritage and origins, with pictures of their founders and regions of Italy. Many of these companies are centuries old and still family-owned, deploying their unique methods of production and natural ingredients. It’s a rare retail experience that not only brings you high-quality products but also transport you to the home and the story behind the brand.

Awesome Goodies Every Month

In addition to serving up all the grooming products you need on their site, Mozzafiato also offers one of the coolest monthly subscription packages available. As a member of the Mozzafiato Men’s Club, you’ll receive full-size products from the best luxury brands, all kinds of samples, and exclusive deals on all the products in the collection.

Additionally (and what helps set this subscription apart) the package always includes surprises like Italian drink recipes, insider travel tips, and invitations to private online events with the company CEO and representatives from the brands. For $49 a month, it checks every box and then some for what you want to receive right at your door. You’ll feel like you’re truly in the inner circle of fine Italian style.

Check out Mozzafiato also whenever you need a gift idea. They bundle together assortments of products like the Italian Romance for Her, The Italian Four Seasons for Home, and The Italian Gentleman, each containing a wide variety of brands and products to try. These are gifts that truly speak to good taste and deliver products that are a major cut above anything you’ll find in the mass market.

Mozzafiato is on a mission to provide guys with an elevated option for all their grooming needs and we’re fully on board. Thus, if you’re looking to get started on your Italian journey with a few cult favorites, here are some recommendations to start:

Parco1923 Gentle Body Wash

Antica Barbieria Colla Apricot Hull Aftershave

Marvis Karakum Toothpaste

Tuttotondo Vela Eau de Toilette

Images courtesy of Mozzafiato