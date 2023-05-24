CIGA Design is a watch brand that has been around since 2016. They are known for their innovative designs and high-quality watches. CIGA Design has won a total of 16 international design awards by virtue of its excellent original designs. So far, CIGA Design has reaped the largest number of international design awards among its Chinese peers and is the only Chinese watch brand winning the Challenge Watch Prize at the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), which is considered the “Oscars” of the watch industry.

As the new generation of young consumers awakens to the spiritual expression of their own personality and values, traditional timekeeping instruments can no longer satisfy the desires of modern users who are in the market for wrist accessories. As the first original designer watch brand in China, CIGA Design has always adhered to its original design, reshaped wrist aesthetics with modern mechanical art design language, and endowed its watches with new vitality and spiritual connotations.

The Movement with Asynchronous Technology is a proprietary technology developed by CIGA Design that allows the watch to display time in a unique way. The watch uses two rotating discs to display the hours and minutes. The discs rotate at different speeds, which creates a unique visual effect that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

During the 800 years of clock making and 200 years of watchmaking, timepieces using traditional movements show the hour hand rotating 30° when the minute hand is rotating 360°. To simulate how the Earth rotates and for optimal presentation of the dial, CIGA Design innovated a movement inspired by the most ancient timer, the sundial. After almost hundreds of tests and research, they successfully developed the gear ratio of the movement wherein the hour hand rotates 30° while the minute hand rotates 390°. In this way, the hour and minute hands rotate synchronously, which is an evolution of traditional movement design. This innovative change in gear ratios means that the watch can indicate both hours and minutes with a single pointer. This ingenious solution transforms conventional time-telling methods.

The original combination of a static hour plate and dynamic minute plate makes it possible to simulate how the Earth rotates. With only one pointer, both hours and minutes are indicated. The innovative time indication offers wearers a brand new experience with much fun.

