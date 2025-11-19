The video game scene has been shaken as of late not by AAA studios, but by indie game developers. In fact, if you check the charts, most of the titles at the top of the list are fresh faces. With so many engaging, unique, replayable, and affordable games to enjoy, there should be enough budget left for a new gamepad. Great timing, because 8BitDo has the Ultimate 2 Bluetooth – NES 40th Limited Edition.

It still amazes us how this brand has become a household name in the gaming industry. From a relatively unknown third-party gaming accessory manufacturer, it now boasts global renown for quality and design. Just take a look at this slick tribute to Nintendo’s iconic game system.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of cool nods and extras for buyers to enjoy. The Ultimate 2 Bluetooth – NES 40th Limited Edition gamepad itself uses the ergonomic blueprint of 8BitDo’s multi-system controllers. It then flaunts the colors black, gray, and red with special graphics on the grips.

Notable features include TMR joysticks for precision, remappable fast bumpers (L4 and R4), adjustable triggers (linear Hall effect and non-linear tactile), a charging/display dock, and more. To make it even more desirable for fans, the package includes bonus items.

We have four custom joystick caps, a transparent black NES Retro Receiver, 8BitBot keychain, and a special carrying case. 8BitDo is reportedly shipping only 1,985 examples of the Ultimate 2 Bluetooth – NES 40th Limited Edition globally. Lastly, this wireless/wired controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 1/2, Windows, and the original NES game system.

