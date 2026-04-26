Until shipyards and their engineers develop a completely emissions-free propulsion system, eco-friendly travel across the sea will remain a pipe dream. To date, most commercially available alternatives have yet to achieve a fully sustainable level of efficiency. Thus, magnificent sailing hulls such as the SIMENA become ideal platforms. Especially for clients who are mindful of the environment, or just maybe want to feel like a salty sailor.

If you have been keeping up with the latest developments in the yacht industry, some of the most spectacular superyachts that are navigating the globe right now are relying on clean energy. Photovoltaic panels are what usually come to mind, given the abundance of sunlight in favorable weather. However, when the wind is in your favor, nothing beats a proven classic. ARES Yachts gladly shares the details.

The “SIMENA’s exterior lines pay homage to the golden age of sailing, with a gracefully sculpted bow and a sweeping deck that flows effortlessly from stern to bow. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, her silhouette combines timeless aesthetics with subtle modern refinements,” reads the official introduction.

Overall, it’s a beauty brimming with teak, stainless steel, and other luxurious appointments. Credit for its stunning exterior profile goes to Tanju Kalaycioglu of Taka Yacht Design fame. Meanwhile, its lavish interiors are by Design Unlimited. ARES Yachts is outfitting this vessel with a MAN 882 kW main engine, three CAT 107 kVa generators, and a Servogear Ecoflow Propulsor System.

The latter incorporates a CPP propeller alongside a 220 kW electric engine. In pure sailing configuration, the SIMENA can hit speeds between 14 knots and 16 knots. Meanwhile, on diesel power, she can also reach 14 knots. Range, on the other hand, varies depending on the operating mode.

Images courtesy of ARES Yachts