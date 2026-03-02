HONOR has come a long way from being just another average Android OEM to one that wants break the mold. Let’s face it, apart from foldables and Samsung’s Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, there’s barely anything groundbreaking in the smartphone segment these days. Thankfully, the new Robot Phone wants to shakeup the scene.

When the tech industry first got wind of this, many felt it was only a concept. Given the Chinese firm already has a solid lineup of flagship models, it makes sense to develop unique features for the next generation entries. However, the latest reports say otherwise. It seems a fresh SKU might hit the global market soon.

With slimmer smartphones currently trending, the Robot Phone is taking a different route. Although it’s not technically a chunky device, it’s noticeably on the thicker side of things. At a glance, it’s no different from the usual candybar form factor, but its unique selling point is a combination of imaging and artificial intelligence.

Hiding within a special compartment behind a sliding cover is a 200-megapixel camera mounted on a micro 4D0F motorized 3-axis gimbal. Not only does it offer outstanding stabilization, but HONOR says it likewise touts AI object tracking and embodied AI interaction. Not only does your handset capture cinema-grade videos, but it also doubles as a digital companion.

Depending on the context, the gimbal and camera react accordingly. It nods, twists side to side, and grooves to the music. So far, it’s a crazy yet cool gimmick that makes it an appealing option. The Robot Phone is what HONOR calls “a new species of smartphone,” and for a good reason. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if this will become a mainstay.

Images courtesy of HONOR