The Mori JP Tower takes center stage as the tallest building in Japan. It rises 330 meters over the brand-new Azabudai Hills district in Tokyo with its distinctive pearl-gray glass facade featuring four curved glass petals designed to evoke a lotus flower. Along with lighting designed by L’Observatoire International, the tower glows in the night with strands of light drawing from the street to the sky.

The skyscraper, a collaboration project between Pelli Clarke & Partners (PC&P) and Japanese developer Mori Building, is built within the expansive 8.1-hectares of the Azabudai Hills district, which is home to two other high-rise towers designed by PC&P. The district is planned as a “mixed-used urban village” which will host residential, entertainment, green, and business places, as well as food market and restaurants.

The Mori JP Tower is the tallest of the three towers and its top eleven floors will host Aman Residences, Tokyo, a luxury branded experience by global hospitality company Aman. The two adjacent smaller towers are called Residence A and Residence B. Residence A will have 320 residential units alongside Aman’s first Janu-branded luxury hotel, Janu Tokyo. Meanwhile, Residence B will have a staggering 970 residential units.

The Mori JP Tower was built according to the high seismicity of Tokyo. It utilized high-strength steel and concrete and active mass dampers so it can withstand up to 9 moment magnitude earthquakes. Moreover, the entire development within Azabudai Hills prioritizes both community and environmental sustainability. It is powered by 100% renewable energy and recycles and reuses rainwater storage as well as reclaimed sewage heating systems to conserve water and reduce CO2 emissions.

Images courtesy of Pelli Clarke & Partners