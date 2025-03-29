House of Dancing Cactus is a stunning architectural wonder by Chennai-based studio Art & Architecture. The structure stands out amid dry terrain in Pondicherry, India. It features a flowing facade reminiscent of the movement of the ocean. Likewise, the exposed brickwork foundation is aesthetically pleasing and functional as it provides interior ventilation.

When viewed from a distance, the two-story structure resembles a medieval castle with its sweeping curves and brick cladding. But it’s a livable home inside and out, featuring concrete and brick interior finishes with comfortable and functional private and communal spaces.

House of Dancing Cactus is a guest house covering 112 square meters and offers a laid-back, bohemian living experience. It has rattan furniture and features a mix of grey, pink, and cyan tones. An Oxford blue door stands out against earthy tones.

The open-plan ground floor features a double-height living area and a stepped dining room that leads to a compact kitchen. There are two bedrooms in the house. One is on the ground floor, connected to a curved archway that creates a sense of movement throughout the space. House of Dancing Cactus also has a pool wrapped in a curved brick wall for privacy and is accessible via a French door.

One of the standout features of the house is the curving garden wall, which houses a variety of cacti. Its wavy form also enhances the house’s structural integrity and retains heat. Moreover, the perforated brick screens give off a wonderful display of light and shadows in intricate patterns.

Images courtesy of Kaptured Studios