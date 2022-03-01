Four wheels provide stability, two wheels offer a thrill, three wheels, on the other hand, deliver both. To make sure we’re all on the same page, the subject here deals with autocycles or slingshots as people call them. Morgan is launching the Super 3 as its most powerful model yet. Those who want a classic and pure driving experience should check it out.

This three-wheeled roadster is a mechanical masterpiece for the discerning motoring enthusiast. When supercars feel boring and motorcycles seem too risky, machines like the Super 3 become an exhilarating compromise. The English marque notes that this model is their first commercial attempt at a monocoque structure.

Furthermore, it also uses a three-part aluminum platform. Power comes from a 1.5-liter Ford Dragon inline 3 engine that outputs 118 bhp. To further enhance the feeling of control, Morgan pairs it with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Since the vehicle weighs only about 1,439 lbs, you can zip from zero to 62 mph in 7 seconds. Slam the pedal down hard when on the highway or tracks and you’ll max out at 130 mph. The Super 3 may seem like a vintage restomod thanks to the retro styling, but it’s a modern marvel of engineering.

The setup lets drivers enjoy every minute behind the wheel as it nimbly zips around corners. Morgan likewise endows it with a modular system for optional accessories. Among the awesome add-ons available are a rear luggage rack, side blades, soft/hard-shell panniers, and more.

These connect via a special set of rails with a sophisticated locking mechanism. Since there’s no roof, the two-seat cockpit features electronics, hardware, and upholstery that are water-resistant to a certain degree. Finally, the Super 3 rides on 20-inch rims wrapped in Speedmaster MKIII tires.

Images courtesy of Morgan