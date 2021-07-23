There are people who can work around clatter, while there are also those who would rather choose a tidy environment. The same applies to your workspace or bedside table. You want it neat especially when you want everything to be easily available at a glance. When it comes to your tech gear, you would want them in one dedicated space for easy reach and the Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger helps with that.

This charger, sadly, is only compatible with Apple devices including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It works by offering dedicated, simultaneous charging spots for these devices. Your smartphone takes center stage so you can easily check alerts from your bedside desk. It is at an ideal angle for viewing notifications or for video calls. You can even charge in either landscape or portrait mode. Unfortunately, it does not come with a MagSafe charging puck, so you would have to supply your own.

Meanwhile, on the left of the Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger is a built-in Qi-charging surface for your AirPods. The right is a dedicated Apple Watch stand which charges using a built-in magnetic charging puck. It holds your watch at an ideal angle for the Nightstand Mode.

This multipurpose wireless charger gives 15W of fast charging. It takes up limited space on your work desk or bedside table as it boasts a slim and elegant finish. It only measures 5.6 inches long, 4 inches wide, and has a height of 7.9 inches. The Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger is also lightweight at only 8.1 ounces.

Images courtesy of Apple