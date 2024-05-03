To keep their products constantly in the headlines and the minds of consumers, global companies allocate a huge budget to marketing. If somebody asks what smartphone to recommend, people will likely suggest an Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. We, on the other hand, are eager to try other obscure brands for their unique functionalities. Take The MOONDROP MIAD01 for example.

Except for iOS, we have more options when it comes to Android OEMs. With LG out of the picture, Samsung and Sony may just be the most prominent names that develop and distribute flagship devices that run on Google’s operating system. However, there are plenty of Chinese firms with feature-packed hardware that often fly under the radar.

Unlike established manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi. Oppo, Vivo, and others, MOONDROP Is a relatively fresh face in the smartphone scene. The MIAD01 is technically a mid-range model designed to appeal to audiophiles. Internally listed as MD-PH-001. the spec sheet tells us this is geared for users who are after outstanding acoustics during music playback.

It is outfitted with a 4.4 mm fully balanced headphone jack and the standard 3.5 mm unbalanced. Even the most expensive TWS earbuds cannot replicate the quality produced by wired headphones. To take it even further, MOONDROP throws in a Cirrus Logic MasterHIFI dual DAC setup.

All you need to fully take advantage of its high-fidelity output are studio-grade wired headphones or in-ear monitors. The MIAD01 is no slouch either when it comes to everything else. The smartphone runs Android 13 without Google Mobile Services (which might be a dealbreaker for some users). It’s currently unclear if the global version will have it.

At its core is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 with 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 256 UFS 3.1 internal storage. Given the file sizes of some lossless audio formats, MOONDROP lets you give up the second nano SIM card slot for a microSD (up to 2 TB). Visuals are vibrant and smooth on the 6.7″ AMOLED panel rate with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

As far as imaging capabilities go, it’s nothing to write home about given the MIAD01’s selling point is top-notch audio playback. The front-facing shooter holds a 32-megapixel unit, while the sensors on the main camera module are noted at 64-megapixel and 8-megapixel. A single rear flash unit is available for low-light situations. Finally, there’s the 5,000 mAh battery with 33W PD fast charging technology.

Images courtesy of MOONDROP